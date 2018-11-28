TJ Dillashaw Believes Flyweight Title Will Be ‘Stepping Stone’ For His Legacy

UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw will attempt to become the third-ever dual-weight champion in UFC history.

He’ll drop down to 125 pounds to challenge Henry Cejudo for the UFC flyweight title. The two champions will meet at UFC 233 from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on January 26th. Dillashaw told Lance Pugmire of the L.A. Times recently that he believes a potential flyweight title win will only be a “stepping stone” for his legacy in mixed martial arts (MMA):

“I would say it’s going to be some work, but I’m excited about the work and I feel I’ll be in even better shape. It’s going to favor me. I’m going to continue to grow my legacy and this is just a stepping stone along the way. I believe I’m the greatest fighter on this planet right now and I’m going to continue to show it.”

Earlier this month Dillashaw claimed that the UFC is paying him very nicely to drop down to 125 pounds and “kill” the flyweight division. In regards to the division, many believe this could be the last-ever flyweight title fight in UFC history. Several top UFC flyweights have been released from their contracts and were informed the division will be closed down.

This entire ordeal sparked after Demetrious Johnson was traded from the promotion to ONE Championship. In return, the UFC received longtime welterweight great Ben Askren.