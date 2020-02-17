Tito Ortiz Currently Training With WWE

Spread the word!













UFC Hall Of Famer and former light heavyweight champion, Tito Ortiz, is now training with the WWE.

MMA Fighting is reporting that Ortiz has been training as a beginner at the WWE Performance Center in Florida. The training is for a potential professional wrestling appearance. Ortiz could potentially be joining several former mixed martial artists who are now professional wrestling stars, such as Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar, Cain Velasquez, Matt Riddle, and more. It will be interesting to see the plan for Ortiz in WWE, as the 45-year-old has suffered his fair share of injuries over his combat sports career.

WWE has yet to promote that Ortiz has been training at the Performance Center, but he has reportedly been receiving praise from other wrestlers for his work ethic and attitude. Ortiz is a longtime professional wrestling fan and has even appeared on TNA programming in the past. This was during Ortiz’s time with Bellator MMA, who shared the Spike Network with TNA at the time.

Ortiz had a tremendous time during his second run with TNA, especially because he got to meet his childhood hero, Hulk Hogan. He is coming off of a submission win over ex-WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio in December under the Combate Americas banner. It will be interesting to see how Ortiz’s relationship with the WWE develops.

What do you think about Ortiz training with WWE? Do you think he’ll do well in the world of professional wrestling?