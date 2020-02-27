Tito Ortiz Responds To Win Over Alberto El Patron Being Overturned

Spread the word!













Tito Ortiz was not happy to learn that his win over Alberto El Patron was overturned.

The pair competed in a grudge match at Combate Americas 51 in Hidalgo, Texas, back in December in a contest that saw Ortiz dominate on his way to a first-round submission win via rear-naked choke.

However, as reported on Wednesday, Ortiz’s win was overturned to a “no decision” by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) who oversaw the event. No reason was given, though an official revealed that the result was changed pending further investigation.

Many speculated what the reason for the change could have been with one belief being that Ortiz may have failed a drug test.

Regardless, the former UFC light heavyweight champion responded to the “BS claim” on Instagram:

“This is a BS claim and will get overturned. I promise you all. Sad way to get attention at my expense. #guiltyuntilproveninnocent“

One should expect more developments in the coming days.

Ortiz’s initial win over El Patron saw him move to a three-fight winning streak after previous first-round victories over Chael Sonnen and Chuck Liddell.

But if this new result sticks, “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” will have his streak as well as his 21st professional win taken away from him.

