Tito Ortiz’s Win Over Alberto El Patron Changed To No Decision

Tito Ortiz’s submission win over Alberto El Patron has been changed to a no decision.

The pair competed in the headliner of the Combate Americas 51 event in Hidalgo, Texas back in December. Ortiz quickly took the former WWE star down and dominated en route to a first-round submission victory via rear-naked choke.

It put the former UFC light heavyweight champion at 21 career wins as well as a three-fight winning streak.

However, that isn’t the case as per the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) which oversaw the event. According to the official results paperwork filed by them (obtained by MMA Junkie), the result is now a no decision.

There is no reason stated as of now why that is the case. However, according to a TDLR official, there is an investigation going on.

“The results of the fight were changed pending further investigation,” a TDLR official told MMA Junkie.

It is certainly possible that something went amiss on Ortiz’s side such as a failed drug test. However, if there is no wrongdoing, “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” will likely get his win back.

We’ll just have to wait and find out.

What do you think is the reason for Ortiz’s win being overturned to a no decision?