Tito Ortiz Fires Back At Haters Over Chuck Liddell Trilogy Fight

Tito Ortiz fires back at those haters for criticizing his third and what appears to be the final fight against Chuck Liddell. The battle between the two former UFC light heavyweight champions took place over the weekend inside The Forum in Inglewood, California on pay-per-view. Ortiz beat Liddell by first round knockout. He finally got his revenge on his arch-rival. Although it didn’t take place under the UFC banner, it was promoted by Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy MMA.

Following the fight, there have been fighters, media members, and fans criticizing this fight. Thus, this led to Ortiz taking to his official Instagram account where he not only reflected on the fight but defended it.

“I’ve had some time to think about this fight verse Chuck Liddell. How it came to be? This is something that Chuck wanted. I was ok doing my businesses. He called me out. Yes I agree and help make it happen with Golden Boy Boxing. I took this fight very serious that’s why I put in a 18 week camp. 3x a day, 6 days a week. I sacrificed everything. I was willing to put my life on the line.”

Prior to this fight, Liddell had already beaten Ortiz twice while under the UFC banner. However, he took the fight and it didn’t work out for him. Liddell and Ortiz have fought twice throughout their legendary careers, with “The Iceman” knocking out Ortiz at UFC 47 in 2004 and UFC 66 in 2006. Ortiz broke down the circumstances heading into this fight.

“Having everyone saying why are you fighting Chuck again, he beat you twice? 1. He called me out 2. I always wanted redemption. 3. I’m here to prove my fans were right and the haters were wrong. 4. An opportunity to start a new organization that will take care of the fighters as they should be. I showed the world what hard work and dedication can get you.”

At the end of the day for the former UFC light heavyweight champion, he knew he was in a lose-lose situation. However, he pushed through and proved at the end of the day, he was the best fighter.