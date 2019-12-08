Tito Ortiz Dominates Alberto El Patron, Chokes Him Out – Combate Americas 51 Highlights

By
Abhinav Kini
-
Ortiz Patron
Spread the word!

It’s 2019 and Tito Ortiz is officially on a three-fight winning streak.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion took on former WWE star Alberto El Patron in the main event of Combate Americas 51 in what was a heated grudge match.

The fight started with El Patron taking Ortiz down — however, from there on out, it was all Ortiz. “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” dominated El Patron en route to a first-round submission via rear-naked choke.

You can watch the finish below:

What did you think of the fight? Who do you want to see Ortiz fight next, if anyone?

If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!