Tito Ortiz Dominates Alberto El Patron, Chokes Him Out – Combate Americas 51 Highlights

It’s 2019 and Tito Ortiz is officially on a three-fight winning streak.
The former UFC light heavyweight champion took on former WWE star Alberto El Patron in the main event of Combate Americas 51 in what was a heated grudge match.
The fight started with El Patron taking Ortiz down — however, from there on out, it was all Ortiz. “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” dominated El Patron en route to a first-round submission via rear-naked choke.
You can watch the finish below:
What did you think of the fight? Who do you want to see Ortiz fight next, if anyone?
