Tito Ortiz Dominates Alberto El Patron, Chokes Him Out – Combate Americas 51 Highlights

It’s 2019 and Tito Ortiz is officially on a three-fight winning streak.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion took on former WWE star Alberto El Patron in the main event of Combate Americas 51 in what was a heated grudge match.

The fight started with El Patron taking Ortiz down — however, from there on out, it was all Ortiz. “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” dominated El Patron en route to a first-round submission via rear-naked choke.

You can watch the finish below:

Ortiz is your winner 👀👊#TitoVsAlberto results: Tito Ortiz def. Alberto Rodriguez via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 3:10.



Ortiz is on a 3-fight win streak.



pic.twitter.com/anPOvJq8iu — ON: MMA (@OnMMA) December 8, 2019

What did you think of the fight? Who do you want to see Ortiz fight next, if anyone?