Tito Ortiz Comes Out Of Retirement For Chuck Liddell Trilogy

It looks like all that talk of Golden Boy getting into MMA promotion and putting on a trilogy fight between Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz are true, as “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” says he’s now out of retirement to “give the fans the fight they’ve been waiting for”.

Rumors of Oscar De La Hoya and Golden Boy getting into the MMA game spread like wildfire last weak, with the Liddell vs. Ortiz trilogy oddly at the center of it all.

Ortiz took to Instagram on Friday to announce his coming out of retirement to once again fight Chuck Liddell:

The two former UFC light heavyweight champions have certainly had differing endings in their respective careers, with Liddell retiring after suffering his third brutal knockout loss in a row back in 2010.

Meanwhile, Ortiz managed more of a fairy tale ending, having signed with Bellator before racking up a few wins before retiring after a submission victory over Chael Sonnen in 2017.

However, when the two fought in the past, “The Iceman” TKO’d Ortiz twice and clearly got the better of him. Those happened all the way back in 2004 and 2006, and Liddell never really looked the same following their second bout at UFC 66. He would end up losing the title to Quinton “Rampage” Jackson at UFC 71.

This will be the first MMA fight Golden Boy will promote should the deal go through. The respected boxing promotion is backed by legend and former champion Oscar De La Hoya, who was extremely enthusiastic about the trilogy when recently asked about it.

Are you interested in a trilogy between “The Iceman” vs. “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy”? Or is there a reason even Bellator may not touch this fight…