Stephen Thompson is hoping to face Kamaru Usman next.

Thompson has been campaigning for a title shot for ages but for now, will have to make do with a top-ranked welterweight matchup with Gilbert Burns which features as the UFC 264 co-main event on Saturday.

Being the highest-ranked fighter not to face Usman yet, “Wonderboy” is hopeful an impressive win over Burns all but guarantees him the shot. Especially as he feels he’s a terrible matchup for the champion.

“I’m the guy that hasn’t faced him yet,” Thompson told MMA Fighting. “It feels like everyone in the top-10 has already fought him at some point in time. Leon Edwards has fought him in the past. Gilbert Burns has fought him. Colby Covington has fought him. He just knocked out Jorge Masvidal. Like who else is this guy going to fight? And then I think it was not too long ago he was talking about fighting Michael Chiesa and it’s like why wouldn’t it have been me?

“I think I’m a terrible matchup for him. I feel like that I’m the last man standing right now. A good win over Gilbert Burns, he’s going to have to face me.”

It would be hard to deny Thompson as a win over Burns would make it three in a row for the former title challenger who has looked very impressive in his recent outings against Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal.

It would be even more so the case if the best version of Burns shows up as Thompson expects.

“Gilbert Burns, his loss against [Usman], I know it got to him and that’s why I wanted this fight, too,” Thompson explained. “Because I know that I’m going to be facing the best Gilbert Burns. He wants that win back. He wants to come back and show the UFC that he’s better than that last fight. So I know when I step out there, I’m going to be facing off against a dangerous Gilbert Burns.

“His striking, he’s got the power, the ability to knock you out. The ability to take you down and not only that but he’s got crazy jiu-jitsu. That’s why I’m in this game. That’s why I’m excited about this because I’m going to be facing the best. I wouldn’t want anything less than what Gilbert Burns is going to bring on July 10.”