Former WWE champion and actor, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, has shouted out Molly McCann following her sensational knockout win this past Saturday.

The UFC’s fastest-growing female star, Molly McCann, almost blew the roof off the 02 on Saturday when she produced a highlight real knockout, for the second time in four months. McCann would stun her opponent, Hannah Goldy, with a right hand before she would land the critical blow, using her now signature spinning elbow.

Following the win, McCann would make a request of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson via social media, asking the former WWE champion if she could ‘borrow’ the ‘People’s Elbow.’ The People’s Elbow was one of Johnson’s signature moves during his time as a wrestler and is one of the most well-known finishing moves in wrestling.

“@TheRock” McCann said. “Excuse me Mr Rock, but can I keep borrowing the peoples elbow. It’s doing me bits.”

It wouldn’t take long for Johnson, who is a huge UFC fan, to respond to McCann, giving her permission to keep using the ‘devastating’ people’s elbow:

“From the ELECTRIFYING People’s Elbow to the DEVASTATING People’s Meatbow Its all yours! Keep kicking ass and having FUN, champ!

Much respect, Mr Rock.”

Molly McCann’s New Found Fame

McCann is quickly becoming one of the most recognizable names in the UFC, especially on UK and European soil.

Her exciting cage performances and her lovable character paired with her friendship with Paddy Pimblett has elevated her to new heights of fame. In the space of a few months, McCann has become a legitimate star. ‘Meatball’, along with her pal Pimblett, will now go stateside and fight on massive cards, likely finding themselves on the main card of a PPV – the sky really is the limit for the Scousers.