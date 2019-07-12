The Rock Praises Jorge Masvidal For Record-Setting UFC Knockout

Spread the word!













Jorge Masvidal is getting a ton of attention after destroying Ben Askren at UFC 239 this past weekend (Sat. July 6, 2019).

“Gamebred” put Askren away with a flying knee in five seconds as “Funky” shot in on an immediate takedown. It officially went down as the fastest knockout in UFC history. Recently, Masvidal took to Twitter to shout out former WWE star and current Hollywood star The Rock, asking him if he smelled the three-piece at UFC 239.

The Rock actually responded to Masvidal, praising his fellow Miami native with the following:

“You know I did brother. You served em cold and violent – the necessary way. Big luv. # miami # AndNew“

You know I did brother. You served em cold and violent – the necessary way. Big luv. #miami #AndNew https://t.co/R186Hh2y0I — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 11, 2019

Masvidal has capitalized well off the record-setting knockout. He recently took to “The Dan LeBatard Show” to call out Conor McGregor. There’s also the possibility that Masvidal challenges UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman for the title next.

If that fight doesn’t materialize, fights with the likes of Tyron Woodley or the winner of Colby Covington vs. Robbie Lawler are also options. However, should Covington emerge victorious, that would mean “Gamebred” has to fight one of his best friends and teammates. It will certainly be interesting to see what’s next for the former street fighter.

What do you think about The Rock’s praise for Masvidal?