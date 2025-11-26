The MMA Guru Roasts Shavkat Rakhmonov With Brutal Stat-Based dig

Popular yet polarizing content creator The MMA Guru has dismantled Shavkat Rakhmonov with a cold ‘Facts Only’ jab on X. Rakhmonov recently posted on X that he doesn’t consider Ian Machado Garry as the number one contender, and the latter should not be next in line to fight champion Islam Makhachev.

Rakhmonov beat Garry by decision in 2024 and is the only fighter so far to beat ‘The Future.’ Garry took the fight on short notice and put on an impressive performance despite the loss. After that setback, Garry has secured back-to-back wins against Carlos Prates (on short notice) and Belal Muhammad recently at UFC Qatar. The Irishman is now the number two-ranked 170-pounder, who wants a title shot.

However, Rakhmonov thinks Garry doesn’t deserve a title fight. ‘Nomad’ posted on X:

No trash talk, just facts: Ian Garry lost to me while I was injured. He hasn’t finished anyone in his last six fights, and Prates nearly stopped him. Doesn’t sound like a #1 contender to me.”

Pointing out Shavkat Rakhmonov’s inactivity, The MMA Guru clapped back with a strong message:

No trash talk, just facts: You’ve tweeted more times about other fighters than you have landed significant strikes inside the UFC octagon within the past year. Doesn’t sound like a #1 contender to me.”

Shavkat Rakhmonov's comments

Shavkat Rakhmonov Says He’ll Take Another Fight Before a Title Shot if Needed

After months of staying on the sidelines and battling injuries, Shavkat Rakhmonov is eyeing a comeback in 2026. In an interview with Ariel Helwani, he expressed his desire to fight Islam Makhachev as his first choice. However, since the UFC welterweight kingpin will defend his belt in April or May, ‘Nomad’ does not mind having another fight before that, but it is to be a No. 1 contender fight. The undefeated Kazakh phenom, who is currently the number three-ranked 170-pounder, told Helwani:

“Of course, I would prefer to fight for the title next, but I think this timeline isn’t going to work for Islam — February or March. He will probably defend his belt in April or May. If I have to fight before getting a title shot, I have no problem with that.”

