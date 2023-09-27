Chan sung Jung or ‘The Korean Zombie’, receives a custom WEC/UFC belt following his recent retirement.

Jung, who is most often refereed to as ‘The Korean Zombie’ officially retired following his August 26 fight against Max Holloway. The pair would battle it out in the main event of UFC Singapore and Jung would put up a brave effort, but would ultimately be stopped in third round.

Following the loss, Jung would release the following statement –

“I haven’t achieved everything, but I’ve achieved enough, and wanting more in my head is like greed, so I’m trying to stop,” Jung stated via Instagram. “I feel like I’ve received undeserved love compared to what I’ve done, so I’m grateful to everyone. Now I don’t think I will live a life of being judged and compared anymore, so I feel free, relieved, and scared.

“In the meantime… Thank you so much for loving Korean Zombie. I was really, really happy while fighting in the UFC. Thank you UFC, [Sean Shelby], [Dana White], for letting me live this life. And it was an honour for [Max Holloway] to be my last fight opponent. Let’s greet each other with a bright smile someday. #End.” (Translated by MMA Mania)

The Korean Zombie receives custom belt

Jung has always been well liked by both contemporaries and fans, and received enormous support following his official retirement. Many sent the 36-year-old well wishes and shared stories of experiences people may have shared with him. However, someone has out done themselves and made a custom WEC and UFC belt with Jung’s logo in the middle.

Korean Zombie was given a custom WEC/UFC Zombie belt pic.twitter.com/Hy23CMu2SL — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) September 26, 2023 The Korean Zombie receives custom UFC/WEC belt as a gift following retirement.

It’s unclear what Jung’s next step will be after fighting, but is a popular figure in his native South Korea.

What is your favrioute moment form The Korean Zombie’s legendary career?