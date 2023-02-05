Doo Ho Choi vs. Kyle Nelson ends in controversial majority draw – UFC Vegas 68

UFC featherweights Doo Ho Choi and Kyle Nelson battled it out to a draw on the UFC Vegas 68 card.

Draws in MMA are a rarity, but last night after a closely contested fight between Choi and Nelson, that’s exactly what fans got. Nelson enjoyed success in the grappling department in the first round before being reversed by ‘The Korean Superboy,’ who would use the opportunity to land ground and pound on Nelson.

Round 2 saw Nelson hurt Choi early, but the 31-year-old remained composed to keep the round competitive, exchanging a variety of strikes throughout the five minutes, including a nice elbow while escaping against the cage.

The third round would be the most pivotal of the fight, with a referee intervention would ultimately cost Choi the win. As the Korean was in top position, he would accidentally land a headbutt on Nelson, to which the referee made a pause in the action, standing the fighters up and deducting a point from Choi.

This would cost ‘The Korean Superboy’ the fight. A win would have been his first in nearly five years following a three-fight skid and an extended absence from the cage due to injuries and mandatory military service in his native South Korea.

As for Nelson, this now leaves him with a record of 1-4-1 in the UFC, and will need to pick up some form if he wishes to stay in the promotion.

The Korean Super Boy and Kyle Nelson fight to a majority draw at #UFCVegas68



How'd you score it?



[ Live now on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/MscW2InB4a — UFC (@ufc) February 5, 2023

