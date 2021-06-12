Welcome to the big show, Terence McKinney. Making his promotional debut just eight days ago following a successful LFA victory, McKinney scored a massive knockout win over short-notice opponent, Matt Frevola just seven seconds inside the opening round of their UFC 263 preliminary clash.

Touching gloves with Frevola, McKinney immediately took the centre of the Octagon — landing a jab followed by a quickfire straight hand, sitting his opponent down. Following up with some heavy ground strikes, McKinney forced a stoppage from referee, Jason Herzog. Scaling the Octagon fence afterwards, McKinney then clutched his knee on the way down, possibly suffering a post-fight injury during his celebration.

Catch the highlights from McKinney’s massive Octagon debut win over Frevola.

OH MY GOODNESS!!!!!!! 🤯



What a debut from Terrance McKinney! #UFC263 pic.twitter.com/dJrXCD8pCg — UFC (@ufc) June 12, 2021

The fastest ever stoppage in the LW division! ⏱️⚡️



Welcome to the UFC, Terrence McKinney! WOW! #UFC263 pic.twitter.com/zXqBhm5OhV — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) June 12, 2021