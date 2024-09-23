Terence Crawford unsure Anthony Joshua can return after latest KO: ‘He’s been in a lot of wars’

WBA and WBO light middleweight gold holder, Terence Crawford has remained candid in his response to questions of whether Anthony Joshua can make a triumphant return to the ring off the back of his latest knockout loss against IBF gold holder, Daniel Dubois, questioning the thread on the career tyres of the veteran.

In attendance over the course of the weekend at Wembley Stadium, unbeaten world champion, Crawford watched on from the front row as IBF heavyweight champion, Dubois recorded a dominant upset win over Joshua in their main event clash in the capital, eventually dropping the latter for good with a blistering knockout against the ropes in the fifth round.

Terence Crawford unsure if Anthony Joshua can make successful return after KO defeat against Daniel Dubois

And despite turning in an upset victory, Dubois always had the potential to land a victory over the Watford puncher, according to Crawford — who is also hesitant to say if Joshua can make a successful return off the back of a fourth career blemish.

“No, not at all,” Terence Crawford said during a media scrum when asked if he was surprised by Daniel Dubois’ win over Anthony Joshua. “The better man was going to win, and (Daniel) Dubois was the better man. He capitalized on (Anthony) Joshua’s faults and won the fight. It was a great fight. I think Johsua got overconfident. He hurt him with a shot and went for the kill, but he forgot about his defense and forgot the fundamentals.”

“I don’t know [if Anthony Joshua can make a return],” Terence Crawford continued. “Joshua has been in a lot of wars. He fought a lot of great fighters. I think he can, but it’s going to be tough because he has a lot of wear and tear on his body.”