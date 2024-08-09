Terence Crawford Hits Back at Canelo Alvarez: ‘I’m a Threat to Him and His Legacy’

Terence Crawford is tired of Canelo Alvarez’s excuses.

Earlier this month, Crawford earned a big win over Israil Madrimov in Los Angeles to become a four-weight world champion and join a very elite list of fighters to have accomplished the impressive feat. Among them is Alvarez who has also carried gold in four different weight classes.

Crawford’s win over Madrimov appeared to perfectly set the stage for a clash between himself and Alvarez. Unfortunately, it looks like we are no closer to seeing their fight come to fruition after ‘Canelito’ dismissed the opportunity unless Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority in Saudi Arabia, is ready to pony up some serious dough.

While Alvarez and Alalshikh have been trading barbs back and forth on social media, Crawford has remained relatively quiet. Until now, that is. During a recent appearance on The PorterWay Podcast, ‘Bud’ snapped back at Alvarez by accusing the Mexican superstar of making excuses and fearing for his legacy.

“It makes me laugh, all Canelo is saying about size and how he won’t get no credit. But Canelo’s been fighting smaller guys his whole career. Canelo made his own catchweight for years. Canelo fought a smaller Floyd Mayweather, Amir Khan, Jermell Charlo. He has all these excuses why he doesn’t wanna fight me. “He said I’m easy work. If I was easy work then you would take all that money. But still, he wants $150 million to fight me. That just lets me know I’m a threat to him. I’m a threat to him and I’m a threat to his legacy” (h/t BJPenn.com).

Alvarez gears up for upcoming title defense while Terence Crawford wonders what’s next

What’s next for Terence Crawford remains to be seen, but Alvarez already has his next bout book. Emanating from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 14, ‘Canelito’ will defend his WBA, WBC, and WBO super middleweight titles against Edgar Berlanga.

Berlanga is 22-0 in his career with 17 of his victories coming by way of knockout. In 2022, he was slapped with a $10,000 fine and a six-month suspension from the New York State Athletic Commission for attempting to bite opponent Roamer Alexis Angulo on the shoulder.