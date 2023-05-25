July 29. is gearing up to be a massive night for combat sports – with an undisputed welterweight title fight between Terence Crawford, and Errol Spence Jr. set to hit the squared circle in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Also that night, a mouth-watering lightweight fight between former interim UFC champions, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje is slated to take main event honors in Salt Lake City, Utah – atop a UFC 291 pay-per-view event.

As per an initial report from ESPN, an undisputed boxing welterweight title fight between the aforenoted gold holders, Crawford, and Spence Jr. – is now finally official for a July 29. card in ‘Sin City’.

Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. agree to long-awaited title fight

“Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. have agreed to a deal to fight for the undisputed welterweight championship on July 29. at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena, sources tell ESPN,” Mike Coppinger wrote.

Furthermore, WBO welterweight champion, Terence Crawford confirmed the summer mantchup with Spence Jr. – a long-awaited clash at that, claiming he would “fry” his fellow gold holder.

“The wait is over,” Terance Crawford posted on Instagram. “It’s game time. Errol Spence. Terrance Crawford. July 29. Las Vegas, Nevada. Everybody come out, show support, and watch me fry this fish.”

“Finally, giving the fans what they want,” Errol Spence Jr. posted on his official Instagram account. “This one a throwback fight on paper but it could be a one-sided ass whooping one of the biggest fight of the century!”

39-0 as a professional, Terence Crawford, who boasts a stunning 30 separate professional knockout victories, has six-fight winning run as the WBO welterweight champion, defeating Jose Benavidez Jr., Amir Khan, Egidijus Kavaliauskas, Kell Brook, Shawn Porter, and back in December of last year, stopped David Avanesyan with a sixth round KO at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

28-0 as a professional, Spence Jr. the undisputed WBC, IBF, and WBA welterweight champion, has himself scored a whopping 22 career knockout wins – successfully making his ring return against Yordenis Ugas in April of last year, landing a tenth round TKO success.

Across his gold laden career, Spence Jr. has landed notable career wins over the likes of Chris van Heerden, Kell Brook, Mikey Garcia, Shawn Porter, Danny Garcia, and the above-mentioned, Ugas to name a few.