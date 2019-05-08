Tenshin Nasukawa Set For Title Fight At RIZIN 16

Spread the word!













Tenshin Nasukawa set for a big fight in his professional career.

The kickboxing phenom has been booked for a title fight against ISKA featherweight champion Ahmed Ferradji. This contest is slated to take place at the upcoming RIZIN Fighting Federation event in Kobe, Japan, on June 2.

The young Japanese sensation recently shared the boxing ring with one of the greatest boxers of all-time in Floyd Mayweather. He lost by first-round TKO in December but rebounded with a spectacular knockout win in his return to kickboxing in March.

In his latest fight, he took on Fritz Biagtan in a kickboxing bout at Rizin 15 on April 21 at the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan. Nasukawa won the fight by third-round TKO in the co-main event.

“I would like to define my fight style for this fight so please look for the differences in the fight,” Nasukawa stated in a release. “I will dominate the fight and will deliver the most entertaining fight on the entire card.”

“I am honored to defend my belt in Japan against Tenshin Nasukawa,” Ferradji stated. “I can’t wait to perform in such a great stage as RIZIN.”

The promotion has also announced that Nasukawa’s teammate Daiju Shiratori versus Hiroto Yamaguchi will take place in a kickboxing bout on this show. In the main event, Rizin super atomweight champion Ayaka Hamasaki defends her title against Invicta FC atomweight champion Jinh Yu Frey.