RIZIN FF 33 is set to take place on December 31 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The stacked fight card will feature a lightweight title fight between Roberto de Souza and Yusuke Yachi, as well as a bantamweight Grand Prix.
The lucky Japanese fight fans in attendance and watching around the world have been gifted with a special rules fight between kickboxing sensation Tenshin Nasukawa and MMA legend Takanori Gomi.
Just one day prior to the Tenshin vs. Gomi fight announcement, it was revealed that the 23-year-old would take part in a “super fight” against K1 star Takeru Segawa in the summer of 2022.
Nasukawa is in the process of leaving RIZIN FF in order to pursue a career in straight boxing. The Gomi match-up will help him phase into this new part of his career as it will be a two-round exhibition boxing match. It’s unclear what weight the fight will take place at as Tenshin usually fights at 128 pounds, while Gomi’s last appearance saw him weigh in at 172 pounds but he has previously fought between featherweight and welterweight.
Tenshin Nasukawa’s Has Previously Ventured Into Boxing
The young Japanese star has previously ventured into the world of boxing without success. On 31 December 2018, Tenshin faced off in a crossover bout with boxings biggest star, Floyd Mayweather. ‘Money’ knocked his opponent down several times in the first frame and managed to close the show within three minutes.
Earlier this year, Nasukawa again tried his luck in the squared circle only this time under a modified ruleset against three different opponents who fought one round each and after the there rounds a no decision was declared.
Full Rizin FF 33 Fight Card
Tenshin Nasukawa vs. Takanori Gomi
RIZIN Bantamweight Grand Prix Final
Roberto Satoshi vs. Yusuke Yachi
Ayaka Hamasaki vs. Seika Izawa
Koji Takeda vs. Beynoah
Shoma Shibisai vs Hideki Sekine
RENA vs. Si Woo Park
Shinobu Ota vs. Kazuma Sone
Kota Miura vs YUSHI — RIZIN Challenge rules
KOUZI vs YA-MAN — kickboxing
Kai Asakura vs. Kenta Takizawa — RIZIN Bantamweight GP semifinal
Hiromasa Ougikubo vs. Naoki Inoue — RIZIN Bantamweight GP semifinal
Yuki Motoya vs Kintaro — RIZIN Bantamweight GP semifinal reserve bout
