The Kingdom of Bahrain has emerged as the inaugural MMA Super Cup winner after sweeping Ireland to capture the trophy on home soil inside the Khalifa Sports City and as well as collect $USD100,000 for their efforts. It was a fitting to end to BRAVE International Combat Week, and hopefully the start of something big for amateur MMA.

The moment of 𝐆𝐋𝐎𝐑𝐘! 🎆



A star-studded Bahrain team lift the @MMASuperCup aloft after they powered to victory earlier today. pic.twitter.com/IPfq5Mwkcx — IMMAF (@IMMAFed) March 12, 2022

The Irish team started the match-up already having to play catchup with two of their fighters failing to receive medical clearances after their semi-final bouts. This meant Bahrain entered the series already 2-0 up before Sabrina Laurentina De Sousa, the world female featherweight champion, put the hometown side out to a 3-0 lead with her first-round submission win over Kerry Ann Vernon.

Beautiful RNC win for Team Bahrain recording the first win at 1 – 0. pic.twitter.com/CJnmTDRJTT — MMA Super Cup (@mmasupercup) March 12, 2022

From there on out, it was all one-way traffic as the Bahrain team gained momentum and went undefeated to claim a 9-0 series win. It was a disappointing end for the Irish team, but the Irish fighters will take comfort knowing they made it to the final and won $75,000 in prize money. The Irish team will no doubt continue to grow and improve the future and the team have an exciting future ahead.

Team Bahrain is loaded with talent, and it will only be a matter of time before its fighters start making waves on the professional scene. De Sousa and Ramazan Gitinov, in particular, are names that MMA fans should be paying close attention to.

The second win for team Bahrain. pic.twitter.com/mJTkYaY33p — MMA Super Cup (@mmasupercup) March 12, 2022

Kazakhstan bounced back from its loss to Bahrain in the semi-final to win the bronze medal match with a flawless victory over Mexico. Team Kazakhstan will take home $50,000 for their efforts.

Another submission win for Kazakhstan to end the overall score at 0 – 9 due to 3 fighters being injured from team Mexico.



Huge congratulations for Team Kazakhstan on the bronze final victory. pic.twitter.com/LkktxEWvtX — MMA Super Cup (@mmasupercup) March 12, 2022

Full Results

FINALS: IRELAND VS BAHRAIN

61,2 kg Sabrina Laurentina de Souza (Bahrain) def. Kerry Ann Vernon (Ireland) – Sub (Rear-Naked Choke) R1

65,8 kg Haji Mohamed Ali (Bahrain) def. Jordan Bradshaw (Ireland) – Sub (Arm-Triangle Choke) R2

70,3 kg Kurban Idrisov (Bahrain) def. Lewis Byrne (Ireland) – UD R3

77,1 kg Magomed Isaev (Bahrain) def. Jordan Furey (Ireland) – Sub (Rear-Naked Choke) R1

83,9 kg Ramazan Gitinov (Bahrain) def. Cameron Clements (Ireland) – TKO R2

93 kg Gadzhi Gadzhiev (Bahrain) def. Dennis Perry (Ireland) – TKO R1

120,2 kg Sultan Gapizov (Bahrain) def. Gustavo Lopez (Ireland) – UD R3

BRONZE MEDAL MATCH: KAZAKHSTAN VS MEXICO

56.7 kg Ayan Tursyn (Kazakhstan) def. Violeta Mendoza Corral (Mexico) – SD R3

61,2 kg Zhanibek Tynyshtyk (Kazakhstan) def. Jorge Cobos Marin (Mexico) – UD R3

65,8 kg Anatoliy Zolotykh (Kazakhstan) def. Anthony Ramirez Amado (Mexico) – UD R3

70,3 kg Neimat Assadov (Kazakhstan) def. Victor Gerardo Quintana Vazquez (Mexico) – Sub (Rear-Naked Choke) R1

93 kg Alik Domnich (Kazakhstan) def. Miguel Angel Serna Castro (Mexico) – Sub (Armbar) R1

120,2 kg Rassul Khatayev (Kazakhstan) def. Daniel Flores Sartorius (Mexico) – Sub (Ankle Lock) R1

