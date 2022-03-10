Day 2 of the MMA Super Cup saw Ireland taking on Mexico in the first semi-final, with Kazakhstan and Bahrain facing off in the second.

Mexico came into this event as a late-notice replacement but impressed everyone with a clean sweep over the Arab Champions in the quarter-finals. Ireland worked hard for their win over Oceania, with the best of nine series going down the wire before heavyweight Gustavo Lopez secured victory for the Irish team.

The Mexican team started strong and shot out to a 3-1 lead before the Irish team stormed back to record four straight wins and book their spot in the final with a 5-3 series win. Donegal’s Jordan Furey backed up his quarter-final first-round stoppage victory over Oceania’s Mitchell Kelly with another impressive performance as he stopped Mexico’s Israel Salcido Rodriguez via TKO in the second frame of their welterweight contest.

Huge congratulations to team Ireland for securing a spot at the finals after the 5th win against Mexico. Final result 3-5.



Ireland will now have to take on Bahrain in the final on Saturday after the Bahrani handed rivals Kazakhstan a 5-3 loss. The home team started out strong with Aieza Ramos Bertozo and Sabrina Laurentina de Souza scoring back-to-back submission wins. Kazakhstan then stormed back, recording three straight victories (one being a forfeit) to take a 3-2 lead.However, the home nation would not be denied. Welterweight world champion Ramazan Gitinov started the resurgence with his opening-round submission win over Zhaxybek Aimakhanov before his compatriots Sultan Omarov and Gadzhi Gadzhiev picked up the fourth and fifth wins.

One of the exciting subplots of the gold-medal final will be to see how Furey goes up against the formidable and intimidating figure of Gitinov. The winner of the tournament will collect USD100,00 while the runners will take home 75,000.

Mexico and Kazakhstan will battle it out for the right to claim the bronze medal and $50,000

Full Results:

MEXICO VS IRELAND



56.7 kg Violeta Mendoza Corral (Mexico) def. Eabha Cruise (Ireland) – UD R3

61,2 kg Kerry Ann Vernon (Ireland) def. Andrea Gabriela Guzman Salazar (Mexico) – TKO R1

61,2 kg Jorge Cobos Marin (Mexico) def. Jamie Abbott Bissett (Ireland) – TKO R3

65,8 kg Victor Gerardo Quintana Vazquez (Mexico) def. Jordan Bradshaw (Ireland) – UD R3

70,3 kg Lewis Byrne (Ireland) def. Luis Enrique Gonzalez Martinez (Mexico) – UD R3

77,1 kg Jordan Furey (Ireland) def. Israel Salcido Rodriguez (Mexico) – TKO R2

83,9 kg Conor McCarthy (Ireland) def. Cruz Emmanuel Garcia Gonzalez (Mexico) – UD R3

93 kg Dennis Perry (Ireland) def. Miguel Angel Serna Castro (Mexico) – Sub (Americana) R1

BAHRAIN VS KAZAKHSTAN

56,7 kg Aieza Ramos Bertozo (Bahrain) def. Ayan Tursyn (Kazakhstan) – Sub (Armbar) R1

61,2 kg Sabrina Laurentina de Souza (Bahrain) def. Antonina Kotlyarevskaya (Kazakhstan) – Sub

(Armbar) R1

61,2 kg Zhanibek Tynyshtyk (Kazakhstan) def. Abdulla Mubarak (Bahrain) – Forfeit

65,8 kg Anatoliy Zolotykh (Kazakhstan) def. Haji Mohamed Ali (Bahrain) – Technical Submission

(Triangle) R1

70,3 kg Neimat Assadov (Kazakhstan) def. Kurban Idrisov (Bahrain) – SD R3

77,1 kg Ramazan Gitinov (Bahrain) def. Zhaxybek Aimakhanov (Kazakhstan) – Sub (Rear-Naked

Choke) R1

83,9 kg Sultan Omarov (Bahrain) def. Vakhid Timerbiyev (Kazakhstan) – UD R3

93 kg Gadzhi Gadzhiev (Bahrain) def. Alik Domnich (Kazakhstan)





