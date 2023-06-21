Following a successful return from injury back in February in a flyweight division excursion, undefeated grappling ace, Tatiana Suarez has landed a reworked outing for her next clash at UFC Fight Night Nashville on August 5. – taking on former undisputed strawweight champion, Jessica Andrade after initial foe, Virna Jandiroba withdrew from the summer matchup.

Suarez, who improved to 9-0 as a professional back in February, made a flyweight division bow against Montana De La Rosa, submitting the Montana native with a second round guillotine choke win, landing a Performance of the Night bonus.

As for Andrade, the short-notice replacement, who currently holds the #5 rank in the official strawweight rankings, has yet to return since suffering consecutive stoppage losses to blistering contenders, Erin Blanchfield, and Yan Xiaonan.

Tatiana Suarez remains on Nashville card alongside Jessica Andrade

News of Tatiana Suarez’s return to the Octagon in Tennessee against ex-champion, Jessica Andrade was first reported by MMA Fighting reporter, Damon Martin.

Sidelined from the Octagon since June 2019 before her successful outing against De La Rosa back in February, Suarez had racked up a unanimous decision win over Nina Nunes – the partner of former two-weight champion, Amanda Nunes in her last outing.

Winning The Ultimate Fighter 23 back in 2016, Tatiana Suarez defeated Amanda Cooper in the season finale, before securing Viviane Pereira, and then current undisputed flyweight champion, Alexa Grasso, and former two-time strawweight titleholder, Carla Esparza.

24-11 as a professional, Andrade struck undisputed strawweight gold back in May 2019, stopping former two-time division best, Rose Namajunas with a highlight-reel slam KO victory in her native Brazil.

In other notable Octagon victories, Andrade has defeated the likes of Rosi Sexton, Raquel Pennington, Jessica Penne, Joanne Wood, Angela Hill, Claudia Gadelha, Tecia Torres, Karolina Kowalkiewicz, Katlyn Chookagian, Amanda Lemos, and Lauren Murphy to name a few.

UFC Fight Night Nashville takes place on August 5. from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, with a bantamweight fight between Cory Sandhagen, and Umar Nurmagomedov slated to take main event honors.