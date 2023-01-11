Tatiana Suarez targets Rose Namajunas after comeback fight: “I would make it a nightmare for her.”

MMA fans have long been awaiting the return of Tatiana Suarez. After years away, she will face Montana De La Rosa on February 25.

The undefeated UFC fighter has put together an impressive 8-0 record professionally with five consecutive victories in the UFC. She has defeated notable fighters such as Carla Esparza, Alexa Grasso, and Nina Nunes, among others, by utilizing her impressive wrestling acumen. Due to a severe neck injury, she has not fought in the octagon since 2019.

But this time, instead of strawweight, she will make her comeback in the flyweight division. But from the sounds of things, she won’t be staying at 125, but wants Rose Namajunas in either division.

Tatiana Suarez likely dropping back down to strawweight

In an interview with The Schmo, Tatiana Suarez explained her weight class plans for this year. She said:

“I’ll just ask for another fight 115 after this fight. I know I will because I’ll be lower in weight because I just got done fighting. I’m not that big. I’m not going to be cutting a lot of weight for 125 so it will be easy to stay down. I’ll be smaller. I’ll go through this fight camp so I’ll get leaner.”

Suarez added that she would like at least two more fights this year and likely will not be staying at flyweight, but is aiming for 115. Unless Rose Namajunas, former strawweight champion moves up. Suarez explains:

“I think I heard that Rose is maybe going up … I wouldn’t mind making that my next fight at 125. If I’m being honest, I would love that fight … I think I can beat her. My grappling is so superior to her grappling. I think I would make it a nightmare for her, in either weight class.”

See the full interview below: