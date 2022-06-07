Undefeated UFC strawweight, Tatiana Suarez has picked her fellow wrestling standout, Islam Makhachev to successfully clinch the vacant lightweight title should he fight former kingpin, Charles Oliveira next – as well as comfortably knocking back Beneil Dariush.

Tatiana Suarez, the victor of The Ultimate Fighter 23 – has been out of action since successfully defeating Nina Nunes with a unanimous decision victory at UFC 238 in June 2019.

Improving to 8-0 as a professional, the dominant wrestler and grappler has seen numerous injury setbacks stunt her continued rise through the strawweight ranks – where she already holds a third round ground strikes success against inaugural and current undisputed champion, Carla Esparza.

Expected to test flyweight waters in September of last year in a high-profile slot against the now-retired Roxanne Modafferi at UFC 266, another injury prevented Suarez’s return to active competition, with incoming UFC 275 co-headliner and title challenger, Taila Santos replacing her.

Tatiana Suarez provides her prediction for a potential Islam Makhachev, Charles Oliveira clash

Sharing her thoughts on the lightweight landscape, Suarez, a native of Covina – picked Makhachev to successfully become a future champion in the division, picking the Makhachkala native to defeat both former champion, Oliveira, and once-scheduled opponent, Dariush – the latter with relative ease, in fact.

“He’s (Islam Makhachev) gonna be champ, that’s who I think is gonna be champ,” Tatiana Suarez said on The Schmozone. “I don’t think anybody is gonna beat him. I think his grappling – there’s not many people that I watch, where I watch their grappling and think, this is exactly what I do. And he’s actually one of those grapplers. … While I’m watching the grappling, I’m impressed with every step they’re doing. I know that once they get those positions, they’re gonna be fine. He’s really good at that.”

“Yes, absolutely – I don’t even think Beneil (Dariush) has a chance against him (Islam Makhachev),” Tatiana Suarez said. “I mean, well I’ve seen them both go, I’ve seen them both fight, I’ve seen them both grappler. I just don’t see it was all (Dariush defeating Makhachev).”

Oliveira managed to successfully submit former interim lightweight titleholder, Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 last month, however, was stripped of the title due to a prior weight miss.

Linked with a vacant title showdown against Oliveira, Makhachev has won his last 10 consecutively, adding Bobby Green to that list in February with a one-sided ground strikes win in a short notice first round main event clash.