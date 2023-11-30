Kickboxing sensation Takeru to make ONE Championship debut against Muay Thai Icon Rodtang in January

The highly anticipated ONE Championship debut of kickboxing sensation Takeru Segawa has been officially announced.

Per a report from Marc Raimondi of ESPN, the former three-division K-1 world champion will debut at ONE 165 in Tokyo against none other than Muay Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Rodtang vs. Takeru is booked! ONE 165 in Tokyo Japan on January 28 under Kickboxing rules.

This is the best of ONE Championship and Muay Thai against the best of K-1 and Kickboxing.

Originally reported by @marcraimondi @espnmma pic.twitter.com/fA4IU0w0r9 — Timothy Wheaton MMA (@TimWheatonMMA) November 30, 2023

The two combat sports icons will compete in a flyweight kickboxing super-fight according to ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong who made the announcement during a press conference in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Rodtang has competed inside the ONE Championship Circle 16 times since making his debut for the promotion in 2018. During that time, he has bested some of the biggest names in the art of eight limbs, including current ONE world champions Jonathan Haggerty and Joseph Lasiri.

Most recently, ‘The Iron Man’ lost a razor-close decision to ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek in September. It was his first Muay Thai loss since signing with ONE, though many fans believe Rodtang should be been dubbed the victor following the three-round instant classic.

Takeru Has been hailed as the greatest kickboxer in the history of the sport

Takeru, who has been regarded as the best pound-for-pound kickboxer on the planet, will enter ONE Championship as the hottest free agent signing in recent years. The ‘Natural Born Crusher’ boasts a stunning 42-3 professional record with 25 of his victories coming by way of knockout. Takeru also holds the distinction of being the first and only fighter in K-1 history to claim three titles in three different weight classes; super featherweight, featherweight, and super bantamweight.

In addition to Rodtang vs. Takeru, fans in Tokyo will see the return of Japanese MMA icon and former ONE lightweight world champion Shinya Aoki. ‘Tobikan Judan’ will step inside the Circle for a long-awaited showdown with Texas native and former UFC standout ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt.

ONE 165 will emanate from Ariake Arena in Tokyo on Saturday, January 27 in North America. Fans can catch all the action via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and on the ONE Super App.