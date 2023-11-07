Report – Ex-UFC title challenger Taila Santos handed release from contract, parts ways with organization

Former undisputed flyweight title challenger and current number four ranked division contender, Taila Santos has reportedly been handed her release from her multi-fight deal with the UFC this morning – having competed in the promotion seven times since arriving from Dana White’s Contender Series just four years ago.

Santos, a former undisputed flyweight title challenger under the banner of the promotion, snapped her hiatus from the Octagon on the main card of UFC Fight Night Singapore back in August of this year, losing a hard-fought unanimous decision defeat to Erin Blanchfield over the course of three rounds.

Prior to that, Jaragua do Sol native, Taila Santos had taken former undisputed flyweight champion, Valentina Shevchenko the distance over the course of five rounds in Kallang the year prior her first – and subsequently sole championship challenge inside the Octagon, dropping a contentious split decision loss.

Taila Santos has been released from the UFC

And following an initial report from X-based social media account, Roster Tracker, MMA Fighting confirmed how Santos, 30, had been handed her release from the UFC officially.

❌ Fighter removed: Taila Santos — UFC Roster Tracker (@RosterTracker) November 7, 2023

Boasting a 19-3 professional record, Santos, who earned a UFC deal off the back of a 2018 decision win over Estefani Almeida on the Contender Series, debuted in the Octagon with a loss to Mara Romero Borella the following February.

However, enjoying an impressive winning streak spanning four fights to earn a championship challenge against the above-mentioned, Shevchenko, Santos turned in wins over Molly McCann, Gillian Robertson, Roxanne Modafferi, and Joanne Wood.

Departing the promotion following a seven-fight tenure, Santos boasts a 4-3 record from that run, with each fight taking place at the flyweight limit of 125lbs.

For her title-eliminator submission win over Scottish fighter, Wood back November 2021, Santos earned a post-fight Performance of the Night bonus for her rear-naked choke victory.

