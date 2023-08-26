Streaking flyweight contender, Erin Blanchfield may very well have earned her first title challenge under the banner of the UFC — defeating the returning one-time title chaser, Taila Santos on the main card of UFC Singapore, in a close unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) win.
Blanchfield, an alum of the Shannon Knapp-led Invicta FC, landed her sixth successive victory this morning in Singapore, securing a close unanimous judging win in Kallang over Santos, as the Brazilian returned to action for the first time since she dropped a flyweight title challenge loss to former champion, Valentina Shevchenko back in June of last year in Singapore.
And despite failing to get Santos down from a stunning 12 separate takedown attempts over the course of their three round showdown, Blanchfield expertly mixed up her striking and clinch work to land a narrow win over the Brazilian in a hugely-competitve showing on the main card of UFC Singapore.
Off the back of her win, New Jersey favorite, Blanchfield called for. a title fight against the winner of the incoming Nohce UFC title rematch between Alexa Grasso, and the aforenoted, Shevchenko.