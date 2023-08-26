Streaking flyweight contender, Erin Blanchfield may very well have earned her first title challenge under the banner of the UFC — defeating the returning one-time title chaser, Taila Santos on the main card of UFC Singapore, in a close unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) win.

Blanchfield, an alum of the Shannon Knapp-led Invicta FC, landed her sixth successive victory this morning in Singapore, securing a close unanimous judging win in Kallang over Santos, as the Brazilian returned to action for the first time since she dropped a flyweight title challenge loss to former champion, Valentina Shevchenko back in June of last year in Singapore.

And despite failing to get Santos down from a stunning 12 separate takedown attempts over the course of their three round showdown, Blanchfield expertly mixed up her striking and clinch work to land a narrow win over the Brazilian in a hugely-competitve showing on the main card of UFC Singapore.

Off the back of her win, New Jersey favorite, Blanchfield called for. a title fight against the winner of the incoming Nohce UFC title rematch between Alexa Grasso, and the aforenoted, Shevchenko.

Below, catch the highlights from Erin Blanchfield’s decision win at UFC Singapore