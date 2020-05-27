Tagir Ulanbekov, Training Partner Of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Signs With UFC

Spread the word!













Ulanbekov The Latest Eagles MMA Addition

The UFC has signed another member of lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s team in the form of Tagir Ulanbekov.

The news was recently confirmed by the UFC Russia Instagram account.

Ulanbekov — who was notably among the few fighters who was training with Nurmagomedov during an isolated UFC 249 camp — is a flyweight competitor who currently boasts a 10-1 record. He previously competed for Fight Nights Global and was most recently competing for Gorilla Fighting with his last outing being a submission win over Denilson Matos in December.

The Eagles MMA fighter is currently on a three-fight winning streak after bouncing back from a majority decision defeat back in August 2018. Of his 10 wins, five have come by submission, one by knockout and the rest by decision.

It’s a welcome addition not only for the promotion, but the flyweight division as it shows the UFC is still intent on keeping it alive despite previous fears.

What do you make of the UFC signing Ulanbekov?