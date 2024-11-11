T.J. Dillashaw again rules out UFC return amid brutal shoulder injury: ‘I can’t even comb my hair’

Former two-time undisputed bantamweight champion, T.J. Dillashaw has once more ruled out a potential return to the UFC in the future, citing a lack of mobility in his left shoulder amid recurrent surgeries — leaving him unable to even comb his hair.

Dillashaw, a former two-time undisputed bantamweight titleholder, most recently competed two years ago in a bid to become a titleholder in the division for the third time during his Octagon tenure.

And entering his co-headliner with former champion, Aljamain Sterling in a title matchup, Angels Camp native, T.J. Dillashaw entered the Octagon carrying a shoulder injury — which he later dislocated during the clash, before dropping a second round ground strikes TKO loss.

Returning from a high-profile anti-doping policy violation back in 2021, Dillashaw landed a controversial decision win over former title challenger, Cory Sandhagen, having tested positive for the banned substance, EPO after a knockout loss to Henry Cejudo at the flyweight limit.

And confirming he had no plans to return to the Octagon in the future earlier this year, Dillashaw lamented his inability to feature, claiming he still had so much more to give to combat sports.

T.J. Dillashaw confirms no plans for UFC comeback fight

“It’s exciting, and it’s sad at the same time,” T.J. Dillashaw spoke of the bantamweight division. “Like, I’m f*cking done, you know what I mean? I was forced out of the sport and it sucks. I felt like I had so much more to give still. It is exciting [to watch fights]. But that’s the way I look at it.”

Furthermore, this week, Dillashaw told The Casuals MMA podcast how he was unable to even comb his hair with his left arm as his range of mobility is severely limited, claiming he had no chance of ever fighting in combat sports again.