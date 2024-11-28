Sylvester Stallone Backtracks After Jake Paul Claps Back Over Mike Tyson Comments

Sylvester Stallone has ran back his previous criticism of the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight following criticism from the victor.

As we all know, Jake Paul defeated Mike Tyson in their blockbuster boxing match earlier this month. As you may also know, a lot of fans weren’t particularly happy with the end result and how it all played out.

Some have suggested that Tyson took it easy on Jake Paul, implying that he didn’t give his very best in order to draw out the fight. On the flip side, the same accusation has been made against ‘The Problem Child’, with the implication being that he ‘carried’ the 58-year-old through the contest.

One man who was watching closely was none other than Rocky Balboa himself, aka Sylvester Stallone. As you can see by the following story reported by Bloody Elbow, one social media post led to quite the mini-feud.

Sylvester Stallone runs back Jake Paul criticism

“Just to set my personal record straight,” he wrote alongside several of him with Mike Tyson.

“Business is business. SOMETIMES you have to do hard things and sacrifice for the sake of helping your FAMILY…. I have known this unbelievable athlete since he’s 19 years old and what we saw was him giving one of the great Oscar winning performances of all time!!!!

“Please, Jake, be grateful, HE SPARED YOUR LIFE! Trust me …..Keep punching Mike, there will never be a MAN like you, a GLADIATOR like you, and a SOUL like you! Keep punching champion of champions!

“I remember once I bumped into him and thought I was hit by runaway BULLDOZER!!!”

Jake Paul replied: “Always looked up to you as kid, but now you are a spreader of lies against my name. Sad to see you fall. Maybe it’s all the plastic surgery.”

Stallone went on to edit the post and take back his initial statement, saying the following instead.

He wrote: “Just to set my personal record straight … upon Second, viewing the best man won that night. My apologies. Keep punching.”

