SuYoung You Lands Dominant Decision Victory Over Baergeng Jieleyisi – UFC Macau Highlights

SuYoung You won the Road to UFC bantamweight tournament on Saturday, securing a decisive decision victory over Baergeng Jieleyisi at UFC Macau.

Things got off to a fast start with Jieleyisi and You slinging leather early. 90 seconds into the opening round, You shot in for a single leg and managed to work his opponent down to the mat getting into Jieleyisi’s guard. You seamlessly transitioned into half-guard, but Jieleyisi did a good job of defending from the bottom and preventing You from landing anything substantial while on top.

With just under two minutes to go, Jieleyisi scrambled his way back up but ate a knee for his trouble and was quickly slammed back to the mat, giving You side control in the process. You eventually moved into mount and landed some solid ground-and-pound strikes as the first five minutes came to a close.

After spending much of the first round on his back, Jieleyisi was a little gun-shy in the second. You attempted two takedowns in the round, both successfully defended by Jieleyisi. Unfortunately, Jieleyisi went for an ill-advised spinning back fist that took him off balance, allowing You to finish what was essentially a free takedown.

You kept Jieleyisi on the mat for the remainder of the round, likely putting him in a 0-2 hole going into the third.

Jieleyisi’s output continued to be limited in the third, but he did manage to score his first takedown of the fight with only a few seconds left on the clock. However, it was too little, too late for the fighter from Xinjiang, China.

Official Result: SuYoung You def. Baergeng Jieleyisi via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Check out highlights from Baergeng Jieleyisi vs. SuYoung You at UFC Macau: