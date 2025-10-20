Sumo Champion Hoshoryu Awarded Giant Soy Sauce and Hello Kitty at Historic London Tournament

Mongolian yokozuna Hoshoryu claimed victory at the Grand Sumo Tournament at Royal Albert Hall on October 19, defeating fellow grand champion Onosato in the final bout of the five-day exhibition. The tournament marked the first time sumo had been staged outside Japan in 20 years and drew approximately 27,000 fans across sold-out performances in the British capital.

Sumo Hoshoryu Earns Giant Soy Sauce Bottle

The awards ceremony drew enthusiastic reactions from the capacity crowd of 5,400 attendees when Hoshoryu received two unconventional prizes alongside his championship trophy. Tournament sponsor Kikkoman UK presented the 26-year-old wrestler with a giant inflatable bottle of soy sauce, while Sanrio awarded him an enormous Hello Kitty plush toy measuring 100 centimeters in height. The quirky gifts triggered laughter and applause throughout Royal Albert Hall, adding a lighthearted conclusion to an intense week of competition.

Combat sports fans and the general public embraced the spectacle. Social media reactions ranged from humorous commentary about the oversized soy sauce bottle to genuine appreciation for the cultural exchange. One fan joked the prize would not suffice for the towering wrestler’s breakfast, while others celebrated the combination of Japanese tradition with modern sponsorship elements.

The tournament represented a significant milestone for the sport. Held at the same historic venue that hosted sumo in 1991, the event required 11 tons of clay and earth shipped from Japan to construct the traditional dohyo ring. British news outlets and social media documented the wrestlers exploring London landmarks between bouts, riding rental bikes, and sampling local cuisine.

Sanrio coordinated Hello Kitty’s involvement as official tournament ambassador, a fitting role given the character’s official backstory places her birthplace in London’s suburbs. Sanrio CEO Tomokuni Tsuji explained the collaboration aimed to bring smiles to audiences through the crossover of sport and character licensing. Before the tournament, Hoshoryu met Hello Kitty at a departure ceremony in Tokyo, stating he received power from the encounter.

​Japan Sumo Association chairman Hakkaku expressed satisfaction with the tour’s outcome, calling it better than expected and noting it felt like sumo had been broadcast to the world. The success of the London event has led to plans for a two-day tournament in Paris scheduled for June 2026.

​The tournament featured 40 wrestlers from sumo’s elite makuuchi division competing across 20 bouts per day. Hoshoryu finished with a perfect 5-0 record after spinning and pushing out the 191-kilogram Onosato in the final match. Other award recipients included Tobizaru for outstanding performance, Takayasu for fighting spirit, and fan favorite Ura, who won both the technique award and audience favorite award determined by online voting.