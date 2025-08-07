Steve Erceg vs. Ode Osbourne – Odds and Match Preview

The upcoming UFC matchup between Steve Erceg and Ode Osbourne is set for August 9, 2025, at UFC on ESPN 72 in a bantamweight bout. This fight brings together two skilled fighters with distinct fighting styles.

Steve Erceg vs. Ode Osbourne

The betting odds for the upcoming UFC matchup between Steve Erceg and Ode Osbourne show Steve Erceg as the clear favorite to win. Opening moneyline odds have Erceg at around -600 to -575, implying an approximately 80% chance to win, while Osbourne is the underdog at around +425, indicating about an 18% chance of victory. Expert tipsters also predominantly back Erceg to win this fight.

Regarding the method of victory and round betting odds, Erceg is favored to win by decision or by early-round TKO/KO, with the most attractive odds for him finishing in rounds 1 to 3. For example, Erceg by Round 1 is available at roughly 16/5 odds, with later rounds around 4/1 and 7/1. Osbourne’s round betting odds are longer, such as 15/1 or 20/1 for early rounds, reflecting his underdog status.

The stakes for this fight are significant for both men as they look to climb the UFC ranks in the bantamweight division. For Erceg, a win would demonstrate his ability to succeed in a higher weight class and maintain momentum after challenging for the flyweight title. For Osbourne, defeating a high-level grappler like Erceg would boost his position and prove his adaptability across divisions.

Steve Erceg has fought primarily in the flyweight division (125 lbs) throughout his UFC career. However, the upcoming matchup against Ode Osbourne on August 9, 2025, marks his first scheduled fight in the bantamweight division (135 lbs). This will be his first time moving up to bantamweight in the UFC, as his previous fights and title challenge were at flyweight.

Steve Erceg has a diverse combat sports background, including freestyle wrestling, Muay Thai, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu, which he actively applies in his MMA career. He is known for his grappling ability, holding numerous submission wins. Erceg has proven himself in the UFC with multiple performance bonuses and has fought at the highest level, including a title challenge for the UFC Flyweight Championship. His style blends technical striking with strong wrestling.

Overall, fans can expect a competitive clash between Erceg’s grappling and submission skills against Osbourne’s striking aggression and wrestling defense. This matchup offers exciting potential for dynamic exchanges in striking, clinch work, and ground fighting, making it a compelling bout to watch in the UFC bantamweight landscape.