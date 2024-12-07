Movsar Evloev Outworks Aljamain Sterling, Earns Unanimous Decision Victory – UFC 310 Highlights

Movsar Evloev earned a big win over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 310, outworking the ex-champion and walking away with a unanimous decision victory.

Sterling looked sharp on his feet to start the fight, but before long, the ‘Funk Master’ secured a takedown with tons of time on the clock. Working against the fence, Sterling transitioned to Evloev’s back. With less than a minute to go, Evloev muscled his back up and managed to take Sterling’s back during the ensuing scramble.

Things picked up right where they left off in the first with ‘Aljo’ level-changing right out of the gate and securing a slick takedown in the opening seconds. Evloev scrambled his way out of Sterling’s grasp and slid into side control before taking the ex-champion’s back. Sterling got back to his feet but ended up eating a big left from Evloev before being sent back to the mat.

Sterling once again worked his way out of the precarious position but was unable to secure another takedown before the second-round horn sounded.

Sterling landed another early takedown to open the third and maintained control for the majority of the round. However, Evloev Granby rolled his way out of Sterling’s grip and secured top control with two minutes to go in the fight.

Sterling did everything he could to scramble and buck Evloev off him, but the Russian managed to keep his dominant position through the end of the fight.

Official Result: Movsar Evloev def. Aljamain Sterling via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Check out highlights from Aljamain Sterling vs. Movsar Evloev at UFC 310:

High level grappling between Movsar Evloev and Aljamain Sterling 🔥 #UFC310pic.twitter.com/DgtXtWlu1V — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) December 8, 2024