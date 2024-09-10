‘It would be cool’: Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson believes he deserves nod into the UFC Hall of Fame

Former two-time undisputed welterweight champion, Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson has claimed he would lvoer the chance to land himself in to the UFC Hall of Fame in the future — ahead of his return to action for the first time in almost a year next month.

Thompson, a former two-time welterweight title challenger and the current number nine ranked divisional contender, is slated to return at the beginning of next month at UFC 307, taking on surging prospect, Joaquin Buckley in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson hopeful of future UFC Hall of Fame induction

Sidelined since December of last year, Simpsonville striker, Thompson most recently suffered his first career submission loss, dropping a second round rear-naked choke defeat to the unbeaten, Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 296.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

And ahead of his next month’s clash with Buckley at the Delta Center, veteran striking favorite, Thompson expressed his hope to land him the Fight Wing of the promotion’s Hall of Fame in the future, describing a future induction as “cool”.

“I’ve been with them [the UFC] for a very long time and have done the best I can to represent who I am and the UFC,” Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson told RG.org during a recent interview.”

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

“It would be very cool to go down in UFC history,” Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson. “It would be cool to be able to do that, to be in the Hall of Fame. I think that would be sick.”

Competing for welterweight gold against former dominant gold holder, Tyron Woodley twice back in 2016 and 2017, respectively, Thompson fought to first a controversial majority decision draw, before suffering a majority decision loss in their subsequent immediate rematch.

In his most recent win, Thompson forced a fourth round corner’s stoppage TKO win over fan-favorite challenger, Kevin Holland two years ago in the main event of UFC Fight Night Orlando.

Stephen Thompson performing a striking clinic on Kevin Holland pic.twitter.com/J8xGenK9gG — Top MMA Content (@TopMMAContent) December 6, 2022

UFC 307 takes place on October 5. from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah — with an undisputed light heavyweight title fight between the defending, Alex Pereira, and the challenging, Khalil Rountree slated to take headlining honors.