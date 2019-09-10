Stephen Thompson vs. Vicente Luque Added To UFC 244

Spread the word!













An exciting welterweight bout is on the cards as Stephen Thompson and Vicente Luque will take place at UFC 244.

The news was announced by UFC president Dana White (via ESPN) as it is the latest addition to what is looking to be a stacked card.

Thompson hasn’t competed since suffering his first-ever knockout loss back in March to Anthony Pettis. “Wonderboy” was targeting a return at Madison Square Garden — where he has fought twice already — and got his wish as he faces the red-hot Luque.

Luque is coming off a split-decision win over Mike Perry and is a winner of 10 of his last 11 outings. Thompson is undoubtedly the biggest and highest-ranked opponent the Brazilian will have faced.

Also announced by White was the co-main event of UFC 244 which will now be the middleweight encounter between Kelvin Gastelum and Darren Till. Till has lost his last two fights but will be making his debut at 185 pounds against Gastelum.

UFC 244 takes place November 2 at New York’s Madison Square Garden. It will be headlined by a welterweight contest between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal. White previously revealed he would create a “BMF” belt for the main event.

