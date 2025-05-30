Stephen Thompson makes return in UFC Nashville fight against Gabriel Bonfim in July

ByRoss Markey
Stephen Thompson makes return in UFC Nashville fight against Gabriel Bonfim in July

Former two-time undisputed welterweight title challenger, Stephen Thompson is set to make his first outing of the year later this summer, booking a showdown against surging Brazilian prospect, Gabriel Bonfim at UFC Nashville on July 12. from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Thompson, the current number twelve ranked welterweight contender, has been sidelined since UFC 307 back in October of last year, where he suffered a third round knockout loss against incoming headliner, Joaquin Buckley.

Stephen Thompson expects Shavkat Rakhmonov to grapple at UFC 296 he's gonna shoot eventually
Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

As for Bonfirm, the 17-1 contender has suffered just a sole Octagon loss during his breif tenure, in the form of a knockout defeat to Nicolas Dalby. And last time out, Bonfirm secured a second round D’Arce choke submission win over Khaos Williams as recent as February.

READ MORE:  Maycee Barber Ready to Wreck Everyone on Her Way to the Belt "I don’t care who’s in front of me"

Stephen Thompson books UFC Nashville fight with Gabriel Bonfim

UFC confirmed the return of Stephen Thompson against Gabriel Bonfim this evening on their official social media.

Prior to his knockout loss to the surging, Buckley, Thompson had dropped a first round rear-naked choke submission loss to the unbeaten, Shavkat Rakhmonov — in his first submission blemish in combat sports to boot.

'It would be cool': Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson believes he deserves nod into the UFC Hall of Fame

Without a victory since 2022, on that occasion, Simpsonville native, Thompson had turned in an eventual corner stoppage TKO win over Kevin Holland in a main event clash at UFC Fight Night Orlando.

READ MORE:  Nate Diaz confirms plans for UFC return next, interested in fight with Max Holloway

For Bonfim, the highly-regarded welterweight contender is a product of Dana White’s Contender Series — and has racked up notable wins over the likes of the above-mentioned Williams, as well as Ange Loosa, Mounir Lazzez, and Trevin Giles.

UFC
Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

UFC Fight Night Nashville takes place on July 12. with a heavyweight main event between former interim and undisputed heavyweight title challenger, Derrick Lewis, and Tallison Teixeira set.

READ MORE:  Ex-UFC Champion Sean Strickland Unknowingly Trains Alongside Boxing Legend’s Grandson

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts