Stephen Thompson returns in UFC 307 fight with Joaquin Buckley on October 5. in Utah

Former two-time undisputed welterweight title challenger, Stephen Thompson is set to make his return to action on the main card of UFC 307 at the beginning of October in Salt Lake City, Utah – taking on surging contender, Joaquin Buckley at the Delta Center.

Thompson, who still holds the number nine rank in the divisional rankings, most recently suffered a second round rear-naked choke loss to the unbeaten, Shavkat Rakhmonov on the main card of UFC 296 back in December of last year.

As for Buckley, the former middleweight challenger has landed at number eleven at 170lbs since his most recent win – in the form of a decision success over Nursulton Ruziboev at UFC Fight Night St. Louis – which marked his fourth straight win since his return to the welterweight limit.

Stephen Thompson set to fight Joaquin Buckley at UFC 307

UFC CEO, Dana White confirmed the pairing of Stephen Thompson and Joaquin Buckley on the main card of UFC 307 on social media today in an official announcement.

Furthermore on the card, an official headliner between incumbent light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira and surging knockout artist, Khalil Rountree will take main event honors at UFC 307 – in the Brazilian’s third Octagon walk of the year.

In the night’s co-main event, newly-crowned undisputed bantamweight champion, Raquel Pennington books her first defense of the divisional crown in a title fight against the returning former champion, Julianna Pena.

Without a win since 2022, Simpsonville striker, Stephen Thompson forced a corner stoppage TKO win over common-opponent, Kevin Holland.

Since his return to welterweight back in May of last year, Buckley has landed a quarter of wins over Andre Fialho, Alex Morono, the veteran common-foe, Vicente Luque, as well as the previously mentioned, Ruziboev.

UFC 307 takes place on October 5. from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.