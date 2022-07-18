Decorated veteran welterweight striker, Stephen Thompson has taken time to review UFC middleweight titleholder, Israel Adesnaya’s previous kickboxing matches against likely next title chaser, Alex Pereira – claiming that neither have changed their styles drastically in the years since.

Thompson, a two-time title challenger under the UFC banner, competed for welterweight gold against then-champion, Tyron Woodley in 2016 and 2017 – failing to dethrone the St. Louis promotional alum.

In the midst of a two-fight losing skid, Thompson has suffered a pair of back-to-back unanimous decision defeats to the duo of Belal Muhammad, and one-time title challenger, Gilbert Burns.

Breaking down the pair of GLORY Kickboxing matchups between UFC middleweight best, Adesanya, and the #6 ranked, Pereira back in 2016 and 2017 to boot.

Sharing his thoughts on Adesanya’s first matchup with Pereira; a contentious 2016 judging loss to the Brazilian, Thompson claimed that the former likely should have landed a victory on the judge’s scorecards.

“I did not see that at all,” Stephen Thompson said on his YouTube channel. “I did not see Alex (Pereira) winning that. That was definitely an Izzy (Israel Adesanya) fight (win). … What were the judges looking at? I have no idea.”

Fast forward a year in the pair’s subsequent rematch, Adesanya, once more likely winning the bout, found himself on the receiving end of quite the left hook from Pereira, felling him and rendering him unconscious for the first time in combat sports – and the last time since.

“He (Alex Pereira) throws that one and two, and if you notice, it was a real tight left hand,” Stephen Thompson said. “Izzy put his hand up to block, but instead of coming right onto the side, it became more of a straight in, which him him right on the jaw, putting him out.”

“Both guys haven’t changed a lot dramatically when it comes to their standup,” Stephen Thompson explained. “This is MMA. Anything can happen, anybody can look for a takedown. You’ve also got to go into the fight thinking that as well. You’ve got to prepare for that. Do I think Alex Pereira is going to look for a takedown? No. I think this fight’s going to to stay standing. I think it’s going to be a classic Muay Thai fight, including the elbows and more knees. … I think it’s going to be a great fight.”

Stephen Thompson picks Israel Adesanya to defeat Alex Pereira

Predicting a victory for Adesanya this time around, Thompson believes third time will prove the charm for the reigning middleweight kingpin.

“No matter what, I want to see this fight,” He said. “Who else is Izzy going to fight but Alex Pereira? These guys have history together. This is the only guy to put Izzy to sleep. I think they’ve got to run it back a third time, third time’s the charm. Izzy’s got to win it, that’s how I see it.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)