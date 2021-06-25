UFC welterweight Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson is highly regarded as one of the most feared strikers in MMA today, despite the oft-friendly persona he displays to the public and to his opponents in the UFC octagon.

But a group of kids exposed Thompson as being rather ordinary on the mat.

A video surfaced online showing Thompson playfully getting ready to take on a group of young people, presumably at one of the many camps he holds annually in South Carolina. While Thompson put up a good fight, he was unable to secure the takedown defense (s) and fell hard to the ground.

Obviously, this was all just a parody and for fun; but it shows why many around the UFC community love and respects Thompson inside and outside of the octagon. While it’s unclear when and where the playful scuffle took place, it’s surely entertaining.

The 38-year-old Thompson is on the brink yet again of another UFC welterweight title shot. He is scheduled to face former title challenger Gilbert Burns in the co-main event of UFC 264 on July 10th. An impressive performance against Burns is sure to all but guarantee a title shot against the champion Kamaru Usman for his next outing.

Thompson has been on a tear since suffering a knockout loss to Anthony Pettis at UFC Fight Night 148. He has earned back-to-back unanimous decision victories against Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal, showcasing his elite striking and high fight IQ in the octagon against a couple of dangerous opponents.

Thompson has had two title shots in the past against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. After a majority draw at UFC 205, the two squared off in an immediate rematch at UFC 209 in which Woodley earned the win by majority decision.

If Thompson eventually crosses paths with Usman, it’s almost a certainty that he’ll need to brush up on his takedown defense against one of the best wrestlers in UFC history. Hopefully his recent run-in with a group of kids is nothing more than a tough day at the office.

What’s your reaction to this funny video with Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson?