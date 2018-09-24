Stephen Thompson Calls Out Robbie Lawler For 2019

It looks like Stephen Thompson wants a crack at Robbie Lawler.

The former two-time UFC welterweight title challenger took to Twitter today (Mon. September 24, 2018) and called out “Ruthless.” He said he’ll be ready for a potential fight with the former welterweight champion in early 2019:

I heard your going to be ready early next year @Ruthless_RL I know a guy who will be ready then too…Let’s give the fans what they want! I’m bringing the heat back, and you know this fight will be FIRE! @ufc — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) September 24, 2018

Thompson has dropped two of his last three contests. In his initial title opportunity back in 2016, Thompson went to a Draw with Tyron Woodley. They rematched four months later, only for Woodley to defeat Thompson via Majority Decision. “Wonderboy” bounced back with a unanimous decision victory over Jorge Masvidal.

This past May, Thompson was bested by Darren Till via unanimous decision in Liverpool. After dealing with an injury for the past several months, Thompson seems like he’ll be ready to go in early 2019.

Lawler is in a very similar situation to Thompson. He has also lost two of his last three fights. Tyron Woodley knocked Lawler out to end his 170-pound title reign in 2016. Lawler had a successful return against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone one-year later, defeating him via unanimous decision.

“The Ruthless One” then welcomed former 155-pound champion Rafael dos Anjos into the welterweight division in December. The Brazilian dominated Lawler en-route to a unanimous decision victory. Given their similar situations, a match-up between Thompson and Lawler makes excellent sense at this point