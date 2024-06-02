UFC CEO Dana White insists Jon Jones, not Islam Makhachev, is the No. 1 P4P fighter in the world

As long as Jon Jones is around, Islam Makhachev will never be the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

That’s according to Dana White, who made his feelings about Makhachev’s spot at the top of the P4P rankings abundantly clear, even after the ‘Dagestani Destroyer’ dispatched one of the greatest lightweights of all time at UFC 302 on Saturday night.

“I think he’s one of the greats of all time,” White said when asked about Makhachev’s spot at the top of the P4P rankings during the post-fight press event. “I think he’s incredible. I don’t think he’s the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world. For anybody to call Islam Makhachev the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world with Jon Jones is still f*cking fighting is nuts. Shouldn’t be ranking in the pound for pound or doing any rankings ever. “Jon Jones has never lost a fight ever and he’s fought all the baddest dudes in the world. And then when you think about what pound-for-pound rankings really mean, he moved up to heavyweight and destroyed the best guy in the world. As long as Jones is still fighting, active, and in the rankings, nobody [else] is the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world.”

“When you think about what pound-for-pound really means… [Makhachev] fought Volkanovksi who’s a weight class lower than him,” White continued. “Jon Jones beat everybody at light heavyweight and then beat the best heavyweight in the division like it was nothing. Jon Jones with the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world and probably the greatest fighter of all time in any sport.”

Maybe White will change his mind if Makhachev moves up and scores himself a second strap.

Is Dana White Right about Jon Jones?

It’s hard to argue with White’s statement, even if your feelings on Jones are clouded by his many unsavory antics outside of the Octagon.

Though ‘Bones’ is regularly touted as being undefeated, he does carry a single loss on his record which came as the result of an absolutely ridiculous disqualification in 2009. Makhachev’s one loss, on the other hand, was the result of a nasty first-round knockout against Adriano Martins — a fighter who exited the promotion a year later.

Jones also spent the majority of his career defending his light heavyweight title against every legend and top-ranked contender the promotion threw at him. Meanwhile, Makhachev just now put his gold on the line against a legit lightweight after back-to-back bouts against former 145-pound champ Alexander Volkanovski.

Do you agree with Dana White’s assessment of the pound-for-pound rankings, or do you believe Islam Makhachev is right where he belongs at the top of the list?