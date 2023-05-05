Thai fan-favorite Stamp Fairtex returned to the ONE Circle on Friday night at ONE Fight Night 10 for a high-stakes atomweight clash with budding contender Alyse ‘Lil Savage’ Anderson. Riding the moment of back-to-back wins against Jihin Radzuan and Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak, Stamp finds herself on the cusp of a ONE world title opportunity, but Anderson had her sights set on scoring an upset and sliding into the top spot on the atomweight rankings.

Alyse Anderson came out looking very light on her feet in the early going, but it was Stamp Fairtex’s elite striking that was the highlight of the opening round. Anderson did her best to get the fight to the ground where she could potentially dominate, but Stamp was able to defend well and kept things on the feet where she runs the show.

In the second round, Anderson once again attempted to close the distance and work the Thai superstar to the ground. Breaking away from Anderson in a clinch against the fence, Stamp threw a perfectly placed liver kick that immediately folded Anderson, forcing the referee to step in and call for the stoppage.

Official Result: Stamp Fairtex def. Alyse Anderson via KO (body kick) at 2:27 of Round 2

Check Out Highlights From Stamp Fairtex vs. Alyse Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10 Below: