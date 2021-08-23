Chael Sonnen doesn’t see any holes in Sean O’Malley’s game.

O’Malley is one of the most popular and exciting fighters in the UFC, let alone the bantamweight division. However, many don’t believe he has what it to takes to reach the top of the mountain.

Some believe he’s a hype train backed by the UFC while others like former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw believe O’Malley has holes in his game and isn’t championship material.

Sonnen, however, disagrees as he recently came to the defense of O’Malley.

“I don’t know what hole Sean (O’Malley) has in his game,” Sonnen said in a recent video (via Sportskeeda). “T.J. (Dillashaw) sees some holes (in O’Malley’s game), T.J. is the former world champion, he has got the right to his opinion. Cody Stamann comes out and says that Sean is an overhyped clown. I believe Sean is 15-1. I believe that’s his record. I know I’m damn close. And I also know that one (loss) came when he had the same leg injury that Conor (McGregor) had or (Michael) Chandler suffered or many other fighters, but those fighters stopped the contest and Sean continued on with it.

“In all fairness, if the guy sucks, how come no one can beat him?”

While Sonnen has a fair point there, the counter argument is that O’Malley is yet to face the real killers in the 135-pound division.

And going by his recent comments of preferring to face unranked opponents, it looks like it’ll be some time before we see that happen.

That said, he is still only 26 and has plenty of time to grow in the sport.

Do you agree with Sonnen?