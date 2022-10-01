Landing the first submission victory of his professional mixed martial arts career — and in quite timely fashion to boot, featherweight contender, Sodiq Yusuff makes incredibly light work of short-notice replacement, Don Shainis, stopping the newcomer with a slew of brutal knee strikes to the body before an eventual guillotine choke — all within 30-seconds.

Yusuff, who was initially scheduled to share the UFC Vegas 61 Octagon with Georgian striker, Giga Chikadze, saw the bout cancelled after the latter suffered an undisclosed injury.

The 29-year-old featherweight contender, who entered tonight’s main card clash with Shainis off the back of a prior unanimous decision win over division veteran, Alex Caceres, made shockingly short work of Shainis — unloading with a series of brutal knee strikes to the body, repeatedly.

Softening Shainis up near the fence with knee strikes to the body, Yusuff would then grab hold of the former’s neck, roll into a guillotine choke, and force the tap — all within just 30-seconds. Off the back of his victory, Yusuff called for a fight with former featherweight title challenger, Chan Sung Jung.

Below, catch the highlights from Sodiq Yusuff’s timely win at UFC Vegas 61