Teen phenom Smilla Sundell scored the biggest win of her Muay Thai career at ONE Fight Night 14 on Friday night.

Smilla Sundell came out looking to put pressure on Allycia Hellen Rodrigues right out of the gate, but it was Rodrigues who was seemingly able to turn the tide and land the bigger blows. However, things took a turn with 10 seconds left in the first as Sundell landed a vicious left hook that had Rodrigues compromised. Sundell was unable to capitalize and Rodrigues survived long enough to see the second round.

Sundell came out in the second, picking up right where she left off, but Rodrigues was once again able to weather the storm and land some solid strikes into the clinch to seemingly even the bout at one around apiece.

However, things would take a turn with mere seconds remaining in the third when Sundell would land a big knee in the clinch that had taken all the steam out of Rodrigues. Smelling blood in the water, Sundell turned up the heat and unleashed a flurry of strikes that forced the referee to step in and call for the stoppage with two seconds remaining in the round.

Official Result: Smilla Sundell def. Allycia Hellen Rodrigues via TKO (strikes) at 2:58 of Round 3.

