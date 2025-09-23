Grapplers Amanda Mazza and Emily Hansen faced off at Cage Fury Fighting Championships: BJJ 15, broadcast live on UFC Fight Pass.

Although the event was headlined by MMA veteran Pat Sabatini taking on Richie Lewis, it was the women’s match that stole the spotlight with one of the most shocking and unique endings ever seen in combat sports.

Amanda Mazza had taken Emily Hansen’s back early in the first round, with 3:40 remaining. With her hooks in and arm tightly around Hansen’s chin, victory seemed imminent. But then, the unthinkable happened.

A visible pop came from Mazza’s right forearm, followed by immediate reactions from both athletes. Hansen’s eyes widened in alarm, while Mazza’s mouth opened in shock. In an extraordinary display of sportsmanship, Hansen immediately turned to check on her opponent.

Seemingly unaware of the severity of the injury, possibly due to adrenaline, Mazza initially appeared to ask if Hansen’s jaw was okay. The commentators were visibly confused, speculating whether someone’s hair had become tangled. “I’m a little bit confused,” one remarked, just before the referee called for medical assistance.

The replay revealed the truth in dramatic fashion. While applying pressure to finish the rear naked choke, Mazza’s forearm had broken mid-submission. The commentary team was stunned by the revelation. Emily Hansen was declared winner due to injury.

Amanda Mazza – the Brink of Victory to Sudden Defeat

This was undoubtedly one of the rarest occurrences in combat sports history. We’ve seen fighters knock themselves out, suffer broken legs from checked kicks, and endure other freak injuries. But never have we witnessed an athlete so close to victory experience such a sudden and shocking reversal of fortune.

The combat sports community extends its best wishes to Amanda Mazza for a full and speedy recovery. As competitive grappling continues to grow, it raises the question: will we begin to see more injuries of this nature?

UFC Fight Pass may no longer feature exclusive UFC cards, but it continues to showcase elite-level martial arts from around the world, as was clearly on display at CFFC: BJJ 15.

