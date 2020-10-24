Undefeated Welterweight prospect Shavkat Rakhmonov took his record to 13-0 at UFC 254 with a win over veteran Alex Oliveira.

Rakhmonov pulled the victory together win a Guillotine Choke late into the first round.

Remember his name 🗣



🇰🇿 Shavkat Rakhmonov locks up the guillotine!



[ #UFC254 is live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/QRo69og6BH ]

What began as a back and forth striking match quickly changed as Rakhmonov landed some heavy blows backing Oliveira to the just barely missing with a huge knee. From there the two fought for position until Oliveira shot in for a takedown exposing his neck and allowing Rakhmonov to secure the victory.

The prospect from Kazakhstan will look to quickly climb the UFC Welterweight rankings after taking out a veteran in his debut.