Undefeated Welterweight prospect Shavkat Rakhmonov took his record to 13-0 at UFC 254 with a win over veteran Alex Oliveira.
Rakhmonov pulled the victory together win a Guillotine Choke late into the first round.
What began as a back and forth striking match quickly changed as Rakhmonov landed some heavy blows backing Oliveira to the just barely missing with a huge knee. From there the two fought for position until Oliveira shot in for a takedown exposing his neck and allowing Rakhmonov to secure the victory.
The prospect from Kazakhstan will look to quickly climb the UFC Welterweight rankings after taking out a veteran in his debut.