Shavkat Rakhmonov not focusing on potential future bout with Khamzat Chimaev: “If we are meant to fight, we’re gonna fight.”

UFC welterweight Shavkat Rakhmonov wouldn’t lose sleep if he never fights Khamzat Chimaev in his career.

During an interview with Sportskeeda, Rakhmonov was asked if he’d be disappointed with never meeting Chimaev inside the octagon. He explained how he has an interest in a fight with “Borz” but wouldn’t be upset if the two never fight.

“No, not reality. If we are meant to fight, we’re gonna fight,” Rakhmonov said via a translator. “If not, It’s not big of a deal but of course, I have my own sports interest to compete with him but [if] it’s not gonna happen, it’s not a big deal.”

Shavkat Rakhmonov Thinks Khamzat Chimaev Would Have Success in the Middleweight Division

The 28-year-old also thinks Chimaev would crack the top-five if he makes a permanent move up to the UFC middleweight division. Fans have expressed interest in a potential fight between the two undefeated fighters.

“Nomad” (16-0) is unbeaten in his professional MMA career. He has wins over Alex Oliveira, Michael Prazeres, Carlston Harris, and Neil Magny. He last secured a second-round submission win over Magny in June 2022. Chimaev (12-0) is also unbeaten in his career. He last submitted Kevin Holland last September at UFC 279.

Rakhmonov is scheduled to face Geoff Neal on March 4 at UFC 285.