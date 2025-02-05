Shara Magomedov reveals intestinal issues during UFC Saudi Arabia return: ‘I’ve never felt this sick’

Ahead detailing a “nighmarish” health battle ahead of his return at UFC Saudi Arabia, Shara Magomedov has now claimed he was dealing with nasty intestinal issues during his actual fight with Michael Venom Page last weekend, leading to feelings of nausea during their battle.

Magomedov, who returned in the co-headliner of UFC Saudi Arabia over the course of last weekend, saw his unbeaten streak of fifteen straight fights halted by the former Bellator MMA welterweight title chaser, Page — in a rather one-sided unanimous decision loss.

And following the blemish, Russian contender, Magomedov revealed he had dealt with what he described as “nightmarish” health conditions before his sixth Octagon start.

“The pirate sails into the harbor, but I will return! Shara Magomedov posted on his official Instagram account. “I knew all the risks when stepping in with such a nightmarish health condition and preparation. I felt that despite everything, I could still win—but it didn’t work out, and that’s it.”

Shara Magomedov reveals nasty stomach issues during UFC Saudi Arabia fight

And this week, Magomedov revealed during an interview with Red Corner MMA, how he dealt with serious nausea during his fighting return in Riyadh over the course of last weekend.

“I’ve never felt this sick in the cage,” Shara Magomedov said. “My legs were gone, my arms felt weak, and I’ve got a lot of health issues I don’t want to reveal. It was a whole bunch of problems that affected my performance. My mind was there, but my body was off.



“I’ve got dysbacteriosis and parasitosis in my intestine, and I’ve got problems with my bile flow. I hoped to fix this issue, at least before the fight, but it’s still there.

Image via: Getty

That’s why I could not keep the proper pace. I was feeling sick after throwing just a few punches, so I needed a break. After every couple of punches, just moving on my feet for a minute, I was even afraid that I could throw up in the fight. When I was going back to my corner after the first round, I felt like I was about to throw up. All of that bile stuck up here didn’t let me work. It’s still there even now. My legs were gone.”